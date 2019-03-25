Try 3 months for $3
Raelynn and Jesse Luna are the parents of a son, Eli Ray Luna, born at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches.

