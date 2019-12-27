Birth Announcement
0 comments

Birth Announcement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements art

Kayla and Matthew Myers are the parents of a daughter, Maddison Ilaine Myers, born at 10:49 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21.5 inches.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth Announcement
Announcements

Birth Announcement

Amber and Carlos Gonzalez are the parents of a daughter, Caimbrie Reata Gonzalez, born at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Northeastern …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News