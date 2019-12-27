Birth Announcement

You have free articles remaining.
Kayla and Matthew Myers are the parents of a daughter, Maddison Ilaine Myers, born at 10:49 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21.5 inches.
