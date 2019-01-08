Try 1 month for 99¢
Birth Announcements art

Chancee and Christopher KingSlade are the parents of a son, Buck Jon Rhino Kingslade, born at 1:28 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments