Rebecca and Matthew Stone are the parents of a daughter, Zoey Eileen Stone, born at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches.
Birth announcement
