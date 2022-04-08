 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Birth announcement

  • 0
Birth Announcements art

Rebecca and Matthew Stone are the parents of a daughter, Zoey Eileen Stone, born at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davila, Foy wed

Davila, Foy wed

It is with great pleasure that Humberto and Maria Davila of Poway, California announce the marriage of their daughter Evelin to Caleb Michael …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News