Sara and Zachary Fields are the parents of a daughter, Tori Justine Fields, born at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches.

