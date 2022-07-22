 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcement

Birth Announcements art

Shelby and Jordan Oliver are the parents of a son, Cole Tyler Oliver, born at 12:21 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 inches.

