Shelby and Jordan Oliver are the parents of a son, Cole Tyler Oliver, born at 12:21 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 inches.
Birth announcement
