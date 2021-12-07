 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birth Announcement

  • 0
Birth Announcements art

Trenton and Veeda Jo Jones of Spring Creek are the parents of a daughter, Swayze Jae Jones, born at 12:48 a.m. November 25, 2021, at Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements

Hallie Schulte and Bowdy Wilson are the parents of a son, Beau Lee Paul Wilson, born at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Northeastern Neva…

Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Lauren and Austin Smith are the parents of a son, Kaycen Patrick Smith, born at 10:43 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regi…

Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Katrina and Seth Martin are the parents of a daughter, Josephine Rose Martin, born at 5:45 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada R…

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Katie and Christopher Cavasin are the parents of a son, Matthew Valentino Cavasin, born at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Northeastern …

Birth announcements

Birth announcements

Brooke Banks and Keondre Howard are the parents of a son, Dakarai Hazen Howard, born at 7:02 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada …

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Madison and Zach Arbillaga are the parents of a son, Kepa Thomas Arbillaga, born at 1:20 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regi…

Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Cassy Kauffman and Brody Aaron Donohue are the parents of a son, Axell Rose Donohue, born at 11:45 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Northeastern…

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Niki and Dustin Zahrt are the parents of a daughter, Annelise Quinn Zahrt, born at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Northeastern Nevad…

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Amy L. and Dax E. Garner are the parents of a daughter, Gianna Rain Garner, born at 8:34 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Re…

Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Brittney R. and William W. Ziegenbein are the parents of a daughter, Ruger Mila Ziegenbein, born at 10:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Northea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News