Trenton and Veeda Jo Jones of Spring Creek are the parents of a daughter, Swayze Jae Jones, born at 12:48 a.m. November 25, 2021, at Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches.
Birth Announcement
Related to this story
Hallie Schulte and Bowdy Wilson are the parents of a son, Beau Lee Paul Wilson, born at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Northeastern Neva…
Lauren and Austin Smith are the parents of a son, Kaycen Patrick Smith, born at 10:43 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regi…
Katrina and Seth Martin are the parents of a daughter, Josephine Rose Martin, born at 5:45 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada R…
Katie and Christopher Cavasin are the parents of a son, Matthew Valentino Cavasin, born at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Northeastern …
Brooke Banks and Keondre Howard are the parents of a son, Dakarai Hazen Howard, born at 7:02 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada …
Madison and Zach Arbillaga are the parents of a son, Kepa Thomas Arbillaga, born at 1:20 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regi…
Cassy Kauffman and Brody Aaron Donohue are the parents of a son, Axell Rose Donohue, born at 11:45 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Northeastern…
Niki and Dustin Zahrt are the parents of a daughter, Annelise Quinn Zahrt, born at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Northeastern Nevad…
Amy L. and Dax E. Garner are the parents of a daughter, Gianna Rain Garner, born at 8:34 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Re…
Brittney R. and William W. Ziegenbein are the parents of a daughter, Ruger Mila Ziegenbein, born at 10:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Northea…