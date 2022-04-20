Courtney and Steve Correa are the parents of a son, Zacaria Lee Correa, born at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches.
top story
Birth Announcement
Related to this story
Most Popular
Outdoor School partners for cleanup
Holocaust Book Club returns
Cancer support
Rebecca and Matthew Stone are the parents of a daughter, Zoey Eileen Stone, born at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada R…
Battle Born Gunners
Hospice Souper Bowl event