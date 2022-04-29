Laticia and Joshua Sandoval are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Marie Sandoval, born at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 ½ inches.
Birth announcement
