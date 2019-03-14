Try 3 months for $3
Heather and Brad Niman are the parents of a son, Braven Matthew Niman, born at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches.

