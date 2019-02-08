Try 1 month for 99¢

Brandie and Richard Oros are the parents of a daughter, Katalín Joelle Oros, born at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches.

