Melissa and Thomas Ellis are the parents of a son, Leo Alexander Ellis, born at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 22 inches.
Melissa and Mike Carioti are the parents of a daughter, Arabella Kay Carioti, born at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches.
Brandi Jones and Rex Westerwelle are the parents of a daughter, Luna Elaine Westerwelle, born at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and measured 21 inches.
