Victoria (Tori) Haldeman and Cameron Anderson are the parents of a son, Greyson Cameron Anderson, born at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 22 inches.

