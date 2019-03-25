Try 3 months for $3
Birth Announcements art

Raelynn and Jesse Luna are the parents of a son, Eli Ray Luna, born at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches.

------

Kimberly Sessions and Damian Marin are the parents of a daughter, Braelyn Avery Marin, born at 8:54 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches.

