Katrina and Seth Martin are the parents of a son, Elliot Don Martin, born at 8:46 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches.
------
Shelby Smith and Chrys Glansman are the parents of a son, Zayvian Aaron Glansman, born at 12:57 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.