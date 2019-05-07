{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements art

Katrina and Seth Martin are the parents of a son, Elliot Don Martin, born at 8:46 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches.

Shelby Smith and Chrys Glansman are the parents of a son, Zayvian Aaron Glansman, born at 12:57 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches.

