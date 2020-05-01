Birth Announcements

Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

Laticia Gaytan and Joshua Sandoval are the parents of a son, Zachary James Sandoval, born at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches.