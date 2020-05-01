Birth Announcements

Laticia Gaytan and Joshua Sandoval are the parents of a son, Zachary James Sandoval, born at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches.
--
Kirenza Hendrix and Joshua Coca area the parents of a son, Tyrion Lee William Coca, born at 6:05 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches.
