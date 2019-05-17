{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements art

Kaitlyn Delgridge and Hayden Hetland are the parents of a daughter, Amberly Mae Hetland, born at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 ¾ inches.

Susan and Grant Kole are the parents of a daughter, Anastasia Dorothy Kole, born at 8:27 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments