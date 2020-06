Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

Arianna Ames and Colton Smith are the parents of a son, Cammis Jon Smith, born at 12:56 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19-1/2 inches.