Birth Announcements art

Katie and Cody Krenka are the parents of a son, Jackson James Krenka, born Jan. 15, 2019, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital at 6:55 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches long.

