Chamber's Christmas Party slated Dec. 16

ELKO -- The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dece. 16 for their Annual Christmas Party & Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public.

To get the festivities started, attendees will have the opportunity to play on the museum’s antique gaming tables, including blackjack and craps. The person with the most chips at the end of the night wins $250 in Chamber Checks.

There will also be a silent auction, raffle prizes, and an open bar hosted by the Elko Area Chamber’s very own board of directors. Also enjoy a delicious variety of hors d’oeuvres donated by some of our member restaurants and caterers.

We hope to see you on the 16th! For more information, contact the Chamber at 738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is program and marketing coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

