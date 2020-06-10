City water conservation begins next week
City water conservation begins next week

City of Elko

ELKO -- The City of Elko Water Department is reminding Elko residents that from June 15 through Sept. 15 of each summer outdoor water conservation practices are mandatory within the City of Elko.

Elko City Water Code requires that homes and businesses with addresses ending in an even number must water outdoors only on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Homes and businesses with addresses ending in an odd number must water outdoors only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Residents are required to not water outdoors on Mondays, with the exception of “hand-watering.”

People that violate the City’s outdoor water use laws may be fined. Fines for violating the ordinance are $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and $300 for the third offense. Violators could have their water shut off for more than three offenses during the water conservation period.

“Water your lawn on your designated day before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. in order to avoid watering during the hottest time of the day when evaporation is extreme,” said the announcement.

