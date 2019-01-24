ELKO -- The community is invited to enjoy three Cowboy Poetry events at Great Basin College on Jan. 31.
Freelance journalist Carson Vaughan will be featured at a Fireside Chat in the GBC Library in McMullen Hall from noon to 1 p.m.
Vaughan is from Nebraska and his work has appeared in The Guardian, American Cowboy, The New York Times, and more. He will answer the question, "What is rural journalism?" He will explain how the role of a journalist in rural America differs from the role of journalists elsewhere.
Vaughan will also talk about the advantages and challenges of practicing his trade in a sparsely populated region. Join the free presentation for interesting conversation and complimentary snacks.
Hal Cannon, founding director of the Western Folklife Center, will speak in Greenhaw Technical Arts Room 130 from 1:15-2:15 p.m.
For the past 35 years, the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering has been a forum for men and women who live and work on the land to explore truth and beauty through poetry, music and other expressive arts.
Cannon will talk about this cultural treasure in a media rich presentation utilizing the extensive archive of the Western Folklife Center. This presentation is free to the public.
GBC Film Festival’s screening of "The Rider" begins at 3 p.m. in the Great Basin College Theatre located on Chilton Circle.
This 2018 Gotham Awards "Best Feature Film" was also voted "Best Picture of the Year" by the National Society of Film Critics. The movie will kick off with a music video produced by local rodeo photographer, Victoria Jackson.
This gritty film is about an injured bronc rider and features actual cowboys, not actors. This is a must-see film for anyone interested in the cowboy way of life. This event is free to Cowboy Poetry Day Pass holders, $7 for students and seniors, and $10 for the general public.
All of the events are sponsored by the Nevada Humanities Commission and the Western Folklife Center.
