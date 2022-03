It is with great pleasure that Humberto and Maria Davila of Poway, California announce the marriage of their daughter Evelin to Caleb Michael Foy. Caleb is the son of Gerald and Viola Foy of Spring Creek, Nevada.

The couple were married in a private ceremony in San Diego, California on February 8, 2022. The couple plan to remain in the San Diego area until Caleb finishes his enlistment in the United States Navy.

A reception will follow at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0