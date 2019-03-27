Try 3 months for $3
Western Folklife Center logo

ELKO -- Exhibitions currently at the Western Folklife Center are Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry in the Wiegand Gallery; Elko storefronts: a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry; and I’ve Got Spurs, an exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.

Events in April include:

Jam On! 6-8 p.m. April 10

Join a free musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center's Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Let's Dance! 6-8:30 p.m. April 11 and 25

Dancing every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Western Folklife Center's G Three Bar Theate. Evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style, 6-7 p.m. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions/information on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon 6-8 p.m. April 17

Drop by the Western Folklife Center's Pioneer Saloon and enjoy the lively Americana and Celtic music of Elko's own Southwind band. The bar will be open for business and there's always room to dance. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments