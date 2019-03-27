ELKO -- Exhibitions currently at the Western Folklife Center are Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry in the Wiegand Gallery; Elko storefronts: a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry; and I’ve Got Spurs, an exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
Events in April include:
Jam On! 6-8 p.m. April 10
Join a free musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center's Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Let's Dance! 6-8:30 p.m. April 11 and 25
Dancing every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Western Folklife Center's G Three Bar Theate. Evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style, 6-7 p.m. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions/information on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon 6-8 p.m. April 17
Drop by the Western Folklife Center's Pioneer Saloon and enjoy the lively Americana and Celtic music of Elko's own Southwind band. The bar will be open for business and there's always room to dance. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.