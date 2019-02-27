ELKO -- The Elko Garden Club, founded in 1936, has a history of beautifying the community. The next garden club meeting will be at noon March 1 at the Elko County Library.
For many years, the club met in members’ homes and functioned as a social club. During World War Il, when gas rationing kept residents close to town, the City purchased the China Ranch just to the east of the town limits. The Elko Garden Club led the charge to make that acreage into an enjoyable destination for the community, according to Garden Club historian Sallie Knowles, whose grandmother, Ida Mae Knowles, was serving as club president at that time.
Soon people were donating trees, bushes and shrubs from their own yards to plant on the city property — which eventually became the Main City Park. A special memorial to those serving in WWII was installed and dedicated in 1954 by the Elko Garden Club.
Throughout the 83 years since its beginning, the Elko Garden Club has helped to beautify the community: at the Girl Scout House with the multitude of memorial trees planted across the city, at Great Basin College, the small Train Park rose garden, Elko County Library, Sherman Station, the Terrace Senior Center, the Peace Park, along with many other plantings now lost to progress and time.
The flower show at the Elko County Fair is one project the club helps sponsor and volunteer help. Its mission remains threefold: stimulating knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs in Elko County; aiding in the protection of native plants, trees, birds and pollinators; and encouraging civic planting.
The public has always been and remains welcome at all Elko Garden Club meetings, programs and yard tours. Among these community favorites remain the annual Plant Sale that occurs in May and the Garden Yard Tour which alternates between Elko City itself and outlying areas later in the spring.
Official meetings are held the first Friday of the month, currently in the Elko County Library, at noon. Membership dues remain just $10 a year.
Upcoming events are the Plant Sale on May 18 and the annual Yard Tour to take place June 22. Notices of times and places will be advertised in the months ahead. Any questions about the Elko Garden Club will be welcome at the March 1 meeting or look for the group on Facebook at Elko Garden Club.
