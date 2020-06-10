Girl Scouts offer virtual camp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – While the COVID-19 pandemic forced many camps to cancel their summer 2020 programs, Girl Scouts of the Sierra offers a safe, affordable alternative for girls to experience the beloved summertime tradition.

With Camp Wasiu II’s Virtual Camp-In Camp Out, girls can fight learning loss with engaging science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) activities. Camp Wasiu II’s Virtual Camp-In Camp Out is July 12-16.

“Our new circumstances challenged us to rethink the way we do everything we offer at Girl Scouts, but fortunately, we found that camp translates very well to a virtual platform,” said CEO Ann W. Nelson. “This is a great opportunity for girls who haven’t gone to camp yet to get their feet wet and get excited about next year’s summer camp season.”

Participants will experience campfires, a cookout, games, songs, arts and crafts. Participants will also socialize during the virtual group meet-ups.