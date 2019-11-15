Homer, Ward engaged

Minca (pictured) is pleased to announce the engagement of her parents, Elizabeth Homer of Union County, NJ to Peter Ward of Spring Creek, NV. They currently reside in Brooklyn, NY where they met in 2013.

The bride to be is the daughter of Bill and Yvette Homer of Union County, NJ. Elizabeth, a graduate of Pace University with a Master of Accountancy is currently an Accounting Consultant.

The groom to be is the son of Christopher and Jane Ward of Spring Creek, NV. A graduate of Napier University, Peter has followed his passion of technology and works in IT.

A March 2020 wedding is planned in the Caribbean.

