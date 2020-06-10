How to help with recovery from virus impacts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO -- The Community Foundation of Elko County is asking residents and organizations for their suggestions on how to help Elko County with relief and recovery efforts arising from COVID-19.

“The Community Foundation of Elko County Advisory Committee knows residents of Elko County are creative, innovative thinkers, and problem solvers,” said the announcement. “By working together with community members, we can achieve great success and address significant needs. We invite all residents to submit their ideas.”

Grant proposals for governmental or educational organizations or nonprofit 501(c)3 project funding must be submitted online. Online applications open on June 15 at nevadafund.org and close July 31. Visit nevadafund.org/cfelkocounty/ for details.