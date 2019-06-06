ELKO -- The Klekas family joyfully announces the priestly ordination of their second son, Patrick, to the Roman Catholic Church, Diocese of Reno on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Carson City at St. Teresa of Avila parish, with a reception to follow.
His first mass will then be celebrated on June 15 at 9 a.m. in Sparks at Immaculate Conception parish.
Klekas is a 2006 graduate of Elko High School and is believed to be only the second priestly vocation to the Catholic Church in the history of Elko.
In high school he was a four-sport athlete, and named the Nevada State Wendy's High School Heisman winner for excellence in the classroom, athletics and community service.
After graduating high school, he studied history and music at Boise State University and then played in a band for a few years and currently plays in local cover band, The Day Drinkers. He can play guitar, piano, bass and ukulele.
In 2011 he went to Mount Angel Seminary and College in Oregon where he earned degrees in Philosophy and Religious Studies.
Since 2013 he has been studying at St. Patrick's Seminary and University in Menlo Park, California where he just graduated in May with a Master's of Divinity, a Master's of Arts, and a Sacred Theology Baccalaureate. He has spent several months living abroad in Barcelona, Spain touring many countries and holy sites and he also speaks Spanish and liturgical Latin.
Beginning July 1, Klekas will be assigned to St. Albert the Great Parish in northwest Reno where he will serve as parochial vicar of the parish.
His first masses in Elko will be celebrated at St. Joseph's on June 16 at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. mass times. All are welcome and a reception will follow each mass.
