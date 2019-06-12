LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Country Fair returns on June 30 with art exhibits, food booths and other entertainment slated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lamoille Grove.
“The Lamoille Country Fair will enlighten the community of Lamoille Nevada and bring sights and sounds of excitement for all family members,” stated the club. “It will be a day the whole family can come out and enjoy the sunshine, food, shopping and children’s activities.”
The Lamoille Women’s Club has added more in-town parking for the convenience of fair-goers. Parking also will be available at the Scout lot at Primrose Lane for a fee of $5.
One block further turn left after O’Carroll’s and before the Post Office on Country Lane, then follow the flags and signs for free parking or a donation, if you wish, to the Spring Creek High School Track team. From this parking area there is a very short walk with no road traffic up Dear Lane to the top of the Fair.
No vehicle traffic is allowed on Clubhouse Lane. The Grove and Clubhouse grounds are completely full of vendors.
Over the years the fair has become one of the more popular craft extravaganzas in Elko County. Admission is free to visit the large selection of vendors and crafters. Vendors this year will include woodworking, antiques and repurposed antiques, specialty goat soaps, Elko County produced honey, clothing, metal arts, hand-sewn bags and clothing items, jellies, pottery, handmade knives, jewelry and many more items of interest to men, women and children.
Just for the children, there will be a Kids Area across the bridge, provided by Event Source. There you will find slides, games, bounce houses, popcorn and cotton candy provided by the Event Source Team. All of the activities will be supervised by adults and trained individuals.
Up at the clubhouse Tom’s mini-trains will again provide rides for the children. Near the bridge there will be geramic painting for the children and in the grove you will find face painting for children as well as adults.
For the thirsty, there is the Lamoille Women’s Club Famous Lemonade in two different areas on Clubhouse Lane. The lemonade is made from fresh-squeezed lemons poured over ice and topped off with a leaf of fresh mint and a lemon slice.
Snow cones and pineapple soft-serve are available, too, from the food vendors.
The food booths are among the most popular items at the Fair. They will serve tacos, Indian tacos, barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers and other tasty delights.
“This year we are pleased to have coffee from Cowboy Joe’s,” stated the club.
Visitors can stop at the Lamoille Women’s Quilt booth and pick up a ticket for the opportunity to win the Fair Quilt made by club president Joyce Kay and quilted by Terry Bowers in Ruby Valley. The drawing will be held at precisely at 3:30.
“This year’s quilt is absolutely gorgeous,” stated the club. “The women still have a few cookbooks for sale and will be glad to show you those. This table is the perfect place to pick up membership information to join Lamoille Women’s Club. Come join the volunteer spirit and get your volunteer on.”
Lamoille Women’s club is a nonprofit organization that benefits veterans, Community in Schools, and scholarships for Spring Creek High School and Great Basin College. The club also provides donations to the Lamoille Fire Department, Spring Creek Fire Department, Horizon Hospice, Spring Creek High School Music department, athletics at Spring Creek High, and the Elko County Fair arts awards.
