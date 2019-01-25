Try 1 month for 99¢
Wedding bells

Jan. 2

Jardine Deligente Alquero, 34, and Alodia Yvette Biteng Ramos, 29, both of Elko

------

Justin Loyde Otteson, 33, and Jenna Lea Brown, 34, both of Spring Creek

Jan. 10

Trenton David Jones, 26, and Veeda Jo Hawken, 25, both of Spring Creek

Jan. 11

Austin David Handy, 23, of Elko and Jaicee Chianne Bowman, 22, of Menomonie, Wisconsin

------

Steffin Price Pitts, 30, and Elizabeth Lynn Mann, 33, both of Elko

Jan. 15

Dylan Ray Bauer, 21, and Jordan Sage Daley, 27, both of Spring Creek

------

Marcus Allen Schroeder, 27, and Kylie Lee Snow, 26, both of Wells

Jan. 22

Marcos Gutierrez-Duran, 36, and Cecilia Aurora Galvez, 31 both of Elko

