Jan. 2
Jardine Deligente Alquero, 34, and Alodia Yvette Biteng Ramos, 29, both of Elko
------
Justin Loyde Otteson, 33, and Jenna Lea Brown, 34, both of Spring Creek
Jan. 10
Trenton David Jones, 26, and Veeda Jo Hawken, 25, both of Spring Creek
Jan. 11
Austin David Handy, 23, of Elko and Jaicee Chianne Bowman, 22, of Menomonie, Wisconsin
------
Steffin Price Pitts, 30, and Elizabeth Lynn Mann, 33, both of Elko
Jan. 15
Dylan Ray Bauer, 21, and Jordan Sage Daley, 27, both of Spring Creek
------
Marcus Allen Schroeder, 27, and Kylie Lee Snow, 26, both of Wells
Jan. 22
Marcos Gutierrez-Duran, 36, and Cecilia Aurora Galvez, 31 both of Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.