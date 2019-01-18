Try 1 month for 99¢
Wedding bells

Dec. 26

Tyler John Poppino, 23, of Spring Creek and Reeanna Josephine Coats, 20, of Elko

------

Evan Jaime Alvarado, 19, and Mya Elise Morfin, 20, both of Elko

Dec. 27

Corrie Erin Lafrance, 30, and Raechell Lynn Artrup, 30, both of Carlin

Dec. 28

Zachariah Tyler Duffield, 20, of Elko and Lilliana Isabella Hooper, 21, of White House, Tennessee

Dec. 28

Shane Kai Bott, 49, and Stacy Lee Barnard, 47, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 31

Matthew Ross Jones, 22, and Cynthia Suzanne Mbori, 40, both of Jackpot

