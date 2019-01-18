Dec. 26
Tyler John Poppino, 23, of Spring Creek and Reeanna Josephine Coats, 20, of Elko
------
Evan Jaime Alvarado, 19, and Mya Elise Morfin, 20, both of Elko
Dec. 27
Corrie Erin Lafrance, 30, and Raechell Lynn Artrup, 30, both of Carlin
Dec. 28
Zachariah Tyler Duffield, 20, of Elko and Lilliana Isabella Hooper, 21, of White House, Tennessee
Dec. 28
Shane Kai Bott, 49, and Stacy Lee Barnard, 47, both of Spring Creek
Dec. 31
Matthew Ross Jones, 22, and Cynthia Suzanne Mbori, 40, both of Jackpot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.