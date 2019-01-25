ELKO -- The Elko community is invited to attend the Art of the West Reception from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
“Our annual Art of the West reception highlights the artist that is featured in the Halleck Bar Gallery during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering,” said museum Director Lauren Roovaart. “This year, we are honored to exhibit Billy Schenck, a well-known contemporary artist who specializes in western landscape and cowboy pop art.”
Roovaart said the museum is also proud to have local ledger artist Myles Crouch exhibiting some of his new work in the Barrick Gallery. Both artists will speak at the reception about their inspiration and artistic process.
“We welcome you to help support art in our community,” Roovaart said. “Join us for hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at the Halleck Bar, and mingle with our artists.”
