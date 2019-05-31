{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Ramon G. Pacheco-Sotelo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Pacheco-Sotelo is the son of Ivan G. and Genoveva Sotelo, grandson of Diann A. and Ramon Catano and husband of Daniel D. Pacheco-Sotelo of Cheyenne, Wyo.

He is a 2016 graduate of Elko High School.

