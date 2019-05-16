{{featured_button_text}}
May 18, noon to May 19, 6 a.m.

Elko City Main Park — corner of Idaho and College

Noon: Opening Ceremony

12.45 p.m. Survivor Lap

Followed by Survivor Lunch provided by Albertson’s

3:00 p.m. Pie Eating Contest

5:00 p.m. Band — High Jacked

(Weather permitting)

7:30 p.m. Greater Nevada Credit Union Grill Raffle winner announced

8:30 – 9 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony

Each team with have fundraisers at their booth — lap beads, bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos.

Raffle tickets will be available all night for the teams raffle baskets — winner need not be present to win.

