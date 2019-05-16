May 18, noon to May 19, 6 a.m.
Elko City Main Park — corner of Idaho and College
Noon: Opening Ceremony
12.45 p.m. Survivor Lap
Followed by Survivor Lunch provided by Albertson’s
3:00 p.m. Pie Eating Contest
5:00 p.m. Band — High Jacked
(Weather permitting)
7:30 p.m. Greater Nevada Credit Union Grill Raffle winner announced
8:30 – 9 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony
Each team with have fundraisers at their booth — lap beads, bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos.
Raffle tickets will be available all night for the teams raffle baskets — winner need not be present to win.
