St. Joseph’s providing Mass on website

ELKO -- St. Joseph’s Church is recording daily and weekend Masses which are being posted on the church website – stjoech.org – using youtube or facebook (Joseph Worker).
"Our office is closed but we are here to answer the phones Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 738-6432," said a church announcement. "We can also be reached at stjoech@frontier.com."
