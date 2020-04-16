St. Joseph’s providing Mass on website
St. Joseph’s providing Mass on website

Elko Summit
Marianne Kobak McKown

ELKO -- St. Joseph’s Church is recording daily and weekend Masses which are being posted on the church website – stjoech.org – using youtube or facebook (Joseph Worker).

"Our office is closed but we are here to answer the phones Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 738-6432," said a church announcement. "We can also be reached at stjoech@frontier.com."

