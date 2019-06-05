ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center is presenting a variety of family friendly programs throughout June. The following programs are free and open to everyone:
June 8, 10 a.m.: The Forgotten: The Chinese and the Transcontinental Railroad
About 90 percent of the Central Pacific’s workers, or 12,000 employees, were not American citizens, but instead immigrants and migrant workers from China. Park Ranger Greg Feathers will share the story of Chinese workers and their contributions to the construction of the Central Pacific Railroad.
June 9, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Pioneer Art Walk
Join Volunteer Susanne Reese for a guided tour of the Trail Center. Kids will have the opportunity to dress up like pioneers, explore a wagon, build miniature log cabins, and learn about history through the Center’s beautiful, brilliant murals. Ages four and up.
June 15, 10 a.m.: The Applegate Trail: A Better Way to Oregon?
The Applegate Trail departs from the California Trail in western Nevada. Compared to the California and Oregon Trails, the Applegate Trail was used by very few emigrants. Still, the Applegate made a lasting impact on the history of the American West.
In November 2018, Trail Center staff and volunteers followed a section of the Applegate Trail through the Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Visitor Guide Jordan Thomas will discuss why emigrants took the Applegate Trail, and will share stories from her modern day adventure.
June 16, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Flint, Steel and S’mores
Join Visitor Guide Tim Burns and learn how the mountain men created campfires with flint and steel. Following the program, enjoy making s’mores around a crackling fire. Ingredients for s’mores provided, while supplies last.
June 20, 8 p.m.: Evening Program: Northern Nevada Bats
Great Basin Institute Biologist Ali Helmig will share her knowledge, experience, and research on northern Nevada bats. Using specialized bat detecting equipment, participants will "listen" for bats. This event will be offsite, for the location and details, call 738-1849.
June 22, 10 p.m.: Cordially, I Hate You: The History of the Humboldt River
Although reviled for its bitter-tasting waters by many emigrants in colorful journal entries, the unassuming Humboldt River is one of the most important waterways in American history. Join Tim Burns to learn why the Humboldt's water is so bitter, how the river acquired its many names, and the history of settlements in the valley.
June 29, 10 a.m.: Law and Order: California Trail Unit
When emigrants left for California, they left more than just their homes on the east side of the Missouri River. They also left behind laws and the formal justice system.
With methods that varied from trailside courts to banishment, emigrants found their own ways to deal with disputes. Join Jordan Thomas, and learn how emigrants dealt with lawbreakers and other troublesome people along the Trail.
The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.