Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Indoor Safari Shoot
ELKO -- Elko Archery Club's 3D Indoor Safari Shoot will be held on March 23 at the Horse Palace in Spring Creek.
Registration is 8-11 a.m. with staggered start 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration forms can be downloaded from the club’s website at elkoarchery.com.For more info, email elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com.
Classic Film Club at the Library
ELKO -- Elko County Library’s new adult program series “Classic Film Club” continues March 25.
The movie will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Discussion before or after the film will be encouraged as time permits.
This monthly program is free, and all are welcome to attend.
Visit the library’s website at www.elkocountylibrary.org, or call Patrick Dunn at the library for film titles and other information, 738-3066.
Naloxone training offered March 26
ELKO – PACE Coalition will conduct a training session on Naloxone and reducing the risk of accidental opioid overdose at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 26 at Great Basin College’s Health Science Building, Room 108.
The community is invited to learn how to respond to an overdose emergency. Naloxone will be provided to those who attend.
Space may be limited, so RSVPby March 18 to Cortney Dickenson, 777-3451 or cortney@pacecoalition.org.
This program is supported in part by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Garden Club presentation
ELKO -- Downsizing the Garden is the presentation at the Elko Garden Club on April 5.
The group invites everyone to join uthem at noon in the Elko County Library meeting room, 720 Court St., for this program by Darby Harmening.
There will be a brief business meeting before the program.
Toddler Time at the library
ELKO -- The Elko County Library is offering a Toddler Time on the first Saturday of each month. Join them on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. for a program designed for babies and toddlers through 2 years of age.
Adults will interact with their toddler by singing songs, playing, and reading. This is a free program and no registration is required.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series on April 6, at Albertsons from 9-10 a.m.
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge.
The topic for April is “Smart Shopping.” Meet a NNRH dietitian at Albertsons (2582 Idaho St.) and learn ways to shop for healthy food without spending too much time or money.
Please RSVP by April 3 at 775-748-2094. Space is limited.
Spring Book Fair begins April 8
ELKO -- The Elko County Library is hosting its annual Spring Scholastic Book Fair from April 8-20. With a great selection of books for all ages and interests, the Book Fair is a perfect opportunity to stock up on books for our summer reading program and your family vacations.
Proceeds from the Fair go toward craft and program supplies and for some of the library’s special events, such as the Spring Eggstravaganza and Halloween Carnival.
Those unable to attend in person can shop the Fair at http://bookfairs.scholastic.com/homepage/elkocountylibrarysystem.
Lamoille Country Fair accepting vendors
LAMOILLE -- The 44th annual Lamoille Country Fair will be June 30 in Lamoille. Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and handcrafted booths. The club will accept applications until June 1 or until full.
This event is the major fundraiser for LWC. Community donations, Spring Creek High School scholarship and Great Basin scholarship benefit from the fair’s proceeds.
For an application visit www.lamoillewomensclub.org. Vendors may also contact Pam Osmonson at 775-397-2214 or Charlene Mitchel at 775-374-0315.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world.
For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 775-397-3562.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer's or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO -- Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.