Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Community Orchestra to perform
ELKO – The Elko Community Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. May 1 in the
Great Basin College Theatre.
Donations will be gratefully accepted.
United Way is listening to Elko residents
RENO -- United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra has launched the 2019 Community Listening Process and invites communities across Northern Nevada to participate in an online Community Survey (www.uwwnns.org/survey) and in local Community Conversations.
The next conversation in Elko is at 10 a.m. May 1 at the Elko County Library.
These activities provide community members the opportunity to share what they believe are the important issues facing their community. The courtesy of a RSVP is appreciated for the Community Conversation, so United Way can plan accordingly. RSVP at www.uwnns.org/community.
United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra is a nonprofit organization that serves all 13 counties in Northern Nevada, and whose mission is to link the community’s will and resources to improve lives.
Archaeology Fair is May 4
ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of the Nevada Archaeological Association will hold its annual Archaeology Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
The group has been active since 1990 and is celebrating its 29th anniversary this year. Its purpose is to assist in the preservation of Nevada's antiquities, encourage the study of archaeology, and educate the public about the aims of archaeological and historical research.
Hands-on activities, games, s native plant foods exhibit, prehistoric a hunting tools exhibit, various demonstrations and dioramas will be of interest to all ages.
Admission to the fair is free. For information call Tim or Donna at 738-6269 or visit www.elkoarchaeology.org.
Cinco de Mayo Parade
ELKO — The 19th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festivities will be held on May 4. The parade will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko and the festivities will start at noon at the Elko County Fairgrounds. There will be music, coleadero, Mexican food, ballet folkloric performances, face painting, photo booth, various vendors, bounce houses and more.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and non-food vendors. Club Mexicano will accept applications up until April 26. For a vendor application or parade entry application email nanci_29@yahoo.com or contact Nancy at 385-4327 or Ben Cortez at 340-6043.
Presentation on Vietnam mission
ELKO -- Greg Reeder will be giving a presentation of his trip to Vietnam with Mission Vietnam during March 2019.
He will speak at the Elko Assembly of God Church, 700 Front St., at the 10:30 a.m. service on May 5. Everyone is invited to come and listen and see his pictures.
Reeder had been stationed in Vietnam during the war 50 years ago.
Local RPEN Chapter meets May 8
ELKO - The Elko County Chapter of Representing Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. May 8 at the Terrace Senior Center at 1795 Ruby View Drive. The guest speaker will be Ben Reed to discuss Enhanced 911 and how it works.
All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend. For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Jam On!
Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon from 6-8 p.m. May 8 at 501 Railroad St.
Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
An American Forrest in concert
ELKO — Come enjoy the musical styling of An American Forrest’s new album “Oh Bronder, Donder Yonder” at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Three Bar Theater in the Western Folklife Center.
Whether you want to listen or dance along, it’s sure to be a great time.
Bookmark the website for more information as it becomes available at www.westernfolklife.org/event-calendar or visit An American Forrest at www.americanforrest.com.
Kountry Kraft Fair & Flea Market
ELKO – The first annual Elko County Fair Kountry Kraft Fair & Flea Market will be held on May 11 at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Building.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for both craft booths and flea market (yard sale items) booths. The Fair Grounds will accept applications until May 6 or until full.
This event is one of many fundraisers for the fairgrounds improvement fund. For an application, visit the Elko County Fair Facebook page or call Dawn at 934-8414.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO — Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad St. and enjoy the lively Americana, Folk and Celtic music of Elko’s own Southwind band from 6-8 p.m. May 15.
The bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance.
11th annual Marine Lance Cpl. Raul S. Bravo Run
ELKO – The 11th annual Marine Lance Cpl. Raul S. Bravo Run fundraiser takes place starting at 9 a.m. May 18 at Main City Park.
Bravo was killed by an IED March 2007 while in combat in Anhar Province, Iraq. Proceeds go to the LCPL Raul S. Bravo Elko High School Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Marines will travel to Elko to take part in the run.
Tai chi in the park
ELKO – A free tai chi session will be held at 5:30 each Wednesday starting May 22 in Main City Park behind the museum.
Call for music at Art in the Park
ELKO — Elko County Art Club is searching for entertainment for this year’s Art in the Park. The event will be held July 13 and 14. Contact Tess Senrud at SENRUDT90@gmail.com.
Lamoille Country Fair accepting vendors
LAMOILLE — The 44th annual Lamoille Country Fair will be June 30 in Lamoille. Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and handcrafted booths. The club will accept applications until June 1 or until full. This event is the major fundraiser for LWC. Community donations, Spring Creek High School scholarship and Great Basin scholarship benefit from the fair’s proceeds. For an application visit www.lamoillewomensclub.org. Vendors may also contact Pam Osmonson at 397-2214 or Charlene Mitchel at 374-0315.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO — Dancing every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad Street. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. they are offering live music during the $5 dance lesson. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world. For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 397-3562.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays. The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning. Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship. Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens? Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Watercolor class
ELKO – Melanie Smith will be offering a watercolor class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elko County Art Gallery located at 407 Railroad St. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring your own. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Email ecacelko@gmail.com for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.