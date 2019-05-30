Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Presbyterian Church rummage sale
ELKO — The First Presbyterian Church will hold its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at 1559 Sewell Drive. Homemade snacks will be available for purchase. Items for sale may be delivered between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning May 27. For more information call 738-3430.
Great Basin College Veterans Resource Center host budgeting and savings class
Elko — A financial health class will be held at 9 a.m. June 1 on the GBC campus. The class will cover the topics of budgeting and savings. The free class is sponsored by the GBC VRC and Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo representatives will provide an overview of how to be financially responsible while understanding key aspects of finance. There is a suggested donation of nonperishable food items for the GBC Battle Born Veterans Club.
The class will be held in the Great Basin College Greenhaw Technical Arts Building room 130. Coffee and donuts will be provided. For more information call 753-2183.
Bow hunter classic
ELKO — The Elko Archery Club presents The 32nd Annual Bow Hunter Classic June 1and 2.
Registration is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 31 and from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 1. Pre-Registration must be received by May 25. There is an early bird raffle for all shooters that pre- register. Camping is available at the shoot and at Thomas Canyon Campground in Lamoille Canyon. For more information email elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com. To download a registration form visit elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com.
Healthy Living Series
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series on from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 5 in the hospital classroom. The topic for June is “Mindful Eating: Why, When, Where, and How You Eat.” This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Rhubarb and rummage sale
ELKO — St. Mark Lutheran Church will be holding their 32nd annual sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7 and 8 at 277 Willow St. There is a huge selection of items, with something for everyone. Participants will be hosting a bake sale and breakfast and lunch items at the same time.
For more information, or if you have something you wish to donate, contact Diana at 738-4208.
Elko Garden Club meet and greet
ELKO –Elko Garden Club is hosting a meet and greet session with ice cream from 1 – 2 p.m. June 8 in the Elko County Library meeting room at 720 Court St. Join them to visit and share your favorite plant books, magazines, photographs and questions and answers to those special challenges every Elko area gardener faces.
Western Folklife Center hosts Gillette and Mitchell
ELKO – Waddie Mitchell and Pipp Gillette will be collaborating from 7 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the Western Folklife Center. Their collaborations have been acknowledged with Western Heritage Wrangler Awards from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma. Admission is $25 or $20 for members. Tickets are available at the gift shop or at the door the evening of the performance.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a free musical jam session from 6 to 8 p.m. June 12 at the Western Folklife Center. The event is facilitated by Southwind. Bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments and friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Southwind will play from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon. The band plays Americana, folk and Celtic music. The event is free. The bar will be open and there is always room to dance.
Democratic party to host virtual town hall meeting
ELKO — The Elko County Democratic Central Committee will host their first virtual town hall including four of the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates. The meeting takes place from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. May 31 in room 208 of the DCIT Building at Great Basin College. The candidates who are participating include Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Marianne Williamson. Each of these candidates will get 30 minutes to present their ideas and have a Q&A with rural Nevada Democrats. Seating is limited with space for about 30 people on a first come first seated basis.
This is a first in the nation attempt to reach people throughout Nevada, including the rural areas, and not just those who can attend campaign rallies near major airports. If this is successful additional events featuring other candidates may be held in the future.
Great Basin Elks host Flag Day ceremony
Lamoille — Great Basin Elks will host a Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. June 14 at Lamoille Grove. The event will celebrate the historical flags of our country. The event is free and open to everyone.
Library book club
ELKO – The Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng at 6 p.m. June 17 at the library. Copies of the book are available for check out. Call Patrick Dunn at the library at 738-3066.
Garden Club garden tour
ELKO – The garden tour will be held form 9 a.m. to noon June 22. This year’s tour will feature something for everyone. Visit flat yards, slopes, a noise-abating tree belt and more. View evolving yards where children’s play areas grow up, a forest glen and edibles as companions in perennial gardens. Look for more information on June 21 at http://elkogardenclub.us and at Facebook/elkogardenclub/community.
Call to Artists
ELKO — Mayor Reese Keener and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board are seeking an artist to create the 2019 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The artist will create five, mostly identical pieces of new, professional, artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor’s Arts Awards on Nov. 6. Awards will be given in four categories; Arts Education, Arts Organization, Individual Artist and Service to the Arts. The fifth award will be on permanent display at Elko City Hall. Artists will contract with the City of Elko. Those who wish to be considered should submit no more than seven pages with artist bio or resume, photos of work, and ideas or sketches of vision for the award. Submission must be before 3 p.m. on July 1 at City Hall. For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko, 777-7210, or find the Elko Arts and Culture Board on Facebook.
Call for music at Art in the Park
ELKO — Elko County Art Club is searching for entertainment for this year’s Art in the Park. The event will be held July 13 and 14. Contact Tess Senrud at SENRUDT90@gmail.com.
Elko Senior Games
ELKO — The 18th Annual Elko Senior Games are scheduled for July 24 to 28. The games are for anyone between the ages of 50 to 100. Competitors may participate in horseshoes, darts, basketball shoot, table tennis, tennis, billiards, bowling, swimming, river walk, bicycling, weightlifting, track and field events, pickleball, pistol shooting and, coming back this year, Novice HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training.) We are also adding a new event with indoor archery. Gold, silver and bronze medals are presented to competitors in incremented age groups of five (50-54, 55-59, 60-64, etc.) Pick up a registration form at The Terrace’s, GBC Athletic Center and Full Range Physical Therapy or on registration day, July 24, at the Terraces. The cost to participate is $15 plus $2 for each event prior to July 17. After July 17 the cost is $20 for registration and $2 for each event. For more information call Jenny at 801-671-7857 or visit www.elkoseniorolympics.com.
Western Folklife Center exhibition
ELKO – “Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry” is installed in the Wiegand Gallery and on Elko storefronts. This is a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry; The “I’ve Got Spur exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection is displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
FRC offers private parent education sessions
ELKO — The Family Resource Center offers free individualized parent education sessions to build parenting skills. There are eight different programs, including the age and stage of development for the children in the home. Curricula is developed for specific family situations such as co-parenting through divorce or separation, blended families or improving school performance. These evidence-based programs focus on the families’ strengths and provide tools and information designed to help parents better handle stress, positive interaction, discipline and helping the child to develop lifelong learning habits. For more information call 753-7352, or email parenting@elkofrc.org.
Free healthy teen program
ELKO — Family Resource Center hosts free healthy teen programs each month at 331 7th St. These fun, lively, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. The program incorporates medically-accurate information along with crucial knowledge identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, independence, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others and reproductive health while building knowledge, skills and confidence. Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 gift card for Marshall’s or JCPenney after completing the program. Parents receive a free $15 gas card upon their children’s completion of the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register by completing a permission slip before class. For more information or to sign up, contact 753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO—Dancing happens every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. with a $5 dance lesson. Open dancing begins at 7 p.m. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
St. Mark Lutheran Preschool
ELKO – St. Mark Lutheran Preschool has opening for 2019 – 2020. Call 753-4750 between 8 a.m. and noon.
Summer of Silver program
ELKO — The Northeastern Nevada Museum is collecting aluminum cans for a new interactive exhibit featuring Silver the bald eagle as part of the museum’s Summer of Silver program. Cans can be dropped off at three locations: the museum, 1515 Idaho Street; Spring Creek Association, 401 Fairway Boulevard; and the Elko Daily Free Press, 3720 Idaho Street. For more information call 738-3418.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO — The Alzheimer’s Support Group in Elko will be postponed until further notice. In the meantime, please check out alternative resources like the Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Group Link, Telephone Support Groups or Online Forum. For more information about alternative support groups, please call the Alzheimer’s Association 24-hour Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit our website at www.alz.org/CRF.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world. For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 397-3562.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays. The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning. Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship. Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens? Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Watercolor class
ELKO – Melanie Smith will be offering a watercolor class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elko County Art Gallery located at 407 Railroad St. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring your own. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Email ecacelko@gmail.com for details.
Tai chi in the park
ELKO – A free tai chi session will be held at 5:30 each Wednesday during the summer in Main City Park behind the museum.
