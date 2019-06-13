Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Flag retirement demonstration
ELKO – Join American Legion Post 7 and the local chapter of Boys Scouts of America in an educational flag presentation. Learn what the American flag means as a national symbol and how to retire an American flag. The demonstration will take place at 1 p.m. June 14, Flag Day, at the Great Basin College amphitheater.
Flag Day ceremony
LAMOILLE – Great Basin Elks Lodge No. 1472 is hosting a Flag Day ceremony from 6-7 p.m. June 14 in Lamoille Grove. Learn how the national, historical fraternal organization, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, annually honors the flag and all it represents in a moving and traditional ceremony. Discover the history of the American flag and see historical flag replicas.
This is a family friendly event appropriate for all ages. Contact greatbasinelks@gmail.com for more information.
Lamoille Presbyterian Church services
LAMOILLE – Starting June 16, every third Sunday of the month, service will be held at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon. VBS is scheduled at the church from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20. The curriculum is titled “Rolling River Rampage.” If you know a child who would like to attend contact Gina Land at 340-4934, Brittany Sarman at 401-1856 or leave a message at 753-6749.
Library book club
ELKO – The Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng at 6 p.m. June 17 at the library. Copies of the book are available for check out. Call Patrick Dunn at the library at 738-3066.
Community Emergency Response Team
CARLIN -- Emergency preparedness training will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Carlin Senior Center located at 320 Chestnut St. For more information call 754-6465.
Yoga and... Summer Solstice
ELKO -- Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness's next “Yoga and...” event will be on summer solstice and International Yoga Day. The event will take place at 6 p.m. June 21. It will feature restorative yoga with Elisa Liebelt accompanied by live music with Jeff Mattern at Ogi Deli after yoga.
Restorative yoga includes the most deeply relaxing yoga poses, held for an extended time, using props and guided visualization and calm breathing techniques to release tension. The class is $20 per person. Pre-registration and ticket purchase is required.
To purchase a ticket call 208-308-7802, email wellness@wildirisyoga.com, or message them on Facebook. Wild Iris is located at 455 Railroad Street in downtown Elko.
Elko Yard Tour
ELKO -- This year's Elko Garden Club yard tour will feature something for everyone. Flat yards, slopes, a noise-abating tree belt and more; evolving yards where children's play areas grow up, a forest glen, and edibles as companions in perennial gardens.
The tour will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 22. Look for more information on June 21 at http://elkogardenclub.us, and on the "community" page at Facebook/elkogardenclub/community.
Vacation bible school
ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church and Preschool will be host "Present!" Vacation Bible School with the Camp Perkins Team. The preschool takes place from 9 a.m. to noon June 24- 28. The program is for children in preschool through sixth grade. Registration forms are available at www.stmarkelko.com under the VBS 2019 tab.
People are encouraged to pre-register for 2019 to guarantee the child's spot and to help us plan for the best VBS possible. Simply fill out the registration form and drop it off at St. Mark Lutheran Church Monday - Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Forms may also be turned in on the first day of VBS camp. You will also be able to register your child each morning of the camp. VBS is free for all children.
Call to artists
ELKO -- Mayor Reese Keener and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board are seeking an artist to create the 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards. The artist will create five, mostly identical pieces of new, professional, artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor's Arts Awards on Nov. 6. Awards will be given in four categories; Arts Education, Arts Organization, Individual Artist and Service to the Arts. The fifth award will be on permanent display at Elko City Hall. Artists will contract with the City of Elko.
Those who wish to be considered should submit no more than seven pages with artist bio or resume, photos of work, and ideas or sketches of vision for the award. Submission must be before 3 p.m. on July 1 at City Hall. For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko, 777-7210, or find the Elko Arts and Culture Board on Facebook.
Call for music at Art in the Park
ELKO — Elko County Art Club is searching for entertainment for this year’s Art in the Park. The event will be held July 13 and 14. Contact Tess Senrud at SENRUDT90@gmail.com.
Elko Senior Games
ELKO -- The 18th Annual Elko Senior Games are scheduled for July 24 to 28. The games are for anyone between the ages of 50 to 100. Competitors may participate in horseshoes, darts, basketball shoot, table tennis, tennis, billiards, bowling, swimming, river walk, bicycling, weightlifting, track and field events, pickleball, pistol shooting and, coming back this year, Novice HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training.) We are also adding a new event with indoor archery. Gold, silver and bronze medals are presented to competitors in incremented age groups of five (50-54, 55-59, 60-64, etc.) Pick up a registration form at The Terrace’s, GBC Athletic Center and Full Range Physical Therapy or on registration day, July 24, at the Terraces. The cost to participate is $15 plus $2 for each event prior to July 17. After July 17 the cost is $20 for registration and $2 for each event. For more information call Jenny at 801-671-7857 or visit www.elkoseniorolympics.com.
