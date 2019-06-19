Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Beer festival
ELKO -- The ninth annual Elko Beer Festival will be held at 6 p.m. June 21 behind the Sherman Station at 1405 Idaho St. There will be more than 70 beer samples to experience, along with four draft trailers, food from Las Brisas and live music from High Jacked. Tickets are $25 and include a collectible beer glass, beer sampling and dinner. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce. Tournaments cost extra. Call 738-7135 for more information.
Sno Bowl volunteer days
ELKO -- Sierra Trail Works is hosting volunteer days to work on the new SnoBowl trails this June 14 - 15. Meet at the SnoBowl parking lot at 8 a.m. for a shuttle up the hill. Work until 12:30 p.m. Lunch is on your own, but post work drinks will be provided. Bring bikes to ride afterwards.
The SnoBowl Foundation and Elko Velo are hosting the rescheduled National Trails Day build and grand opening on June 22. We'll start the building at 8 a.m., with a post-build lunch by Elko Velo. Most of the system is open right now to bikes and hikers, so come on up and enjoy what you helped us put in place.
Lamoille Presbyterian Church services
LAMOILLE – Starting June 16, every third Sunday of the month, service will be held at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon. VBS is scheduled at the church from 9 a.m. – noon June 17 – 20. The curriculum is titled “Rolling River Rampage.” If you know a child who would like to attend, contact Gina Land at 340-4934, Brittany Sarman at 401-1856 or leave a message at 753-6749.
Town hall event for hearing impaired
ELKO -- The Nevada Commission for Persons who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Speech Impaired and its partners are pleased to host an Elko town hall event from 4 – 6 p.m. June 27 at the Family Resource Center. The resource center is located at 331 Seventh St. The purpose of the event is for introductions and to hear from the community. The event is open to all individuals and their families who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired. R.S.V.P. is not required, but appreciated. You can RSVP by emailing nvdeafcommission@gmail.com.
Brown bag history
ELKO -- Attend a Brown Bag History presentation noon to 12:45 June 20 in the museum theater. Participants are invited to bring a sack lunch and enjoy a lecture on the history of Elko County by local historian Jan Peterson in recognition of Elko’s County’s sesquicentennial.
The Longest Day
ELKO – Join Highland Village Retirement Community on June 21, the summer solstice, to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s. The event will be held at noon in the front parking lot at 2850 Ruby Vista Drive. There will be a free barbecue and many fundraising opportunities. Call 753-5500 for more details.
Elko Yard Tour
ELKO -- This year's tour will feature something for everyone. There are flat yards, slopes, a noise-abating tree belt, evolving yards where children's play areas grow up, a forest glen and edibles as companions in perennial gardens. The tour will take place from 8 a.m. – noon June 22. Meet at the Angel Park parking lot for a map and ride sharing. Look for more information on June 21 at http://elkogardenclub.us, and at Facebook/elkogardenclub/community. For more information call Irma Jo at 385-8049 or Krys Munzing at 778-6438.
Library book club
ELKO – The Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng at 6 p.m. June 17 at the library. Copies of the book are available for check out. Call Patrick Dunn at the library at 738-3066.
Community Emergency Response Team
CARLIN - Emergency preparedness training will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Carlin Senior Center located at 320 Chestnut St. For more information call 754-6465.
Yoga and... Summer Solstice
ELKO -- Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness's next “Yoga and ...” event will be on summer solstice and International Yoga Day. The event will take place at 6 p.m. June 21. It will feature restorative yoga with Elisa Liebelt accompanied by live music with Jeff Mattern at Ogi Deli after yoga. Restorative yoga includes the most deeply relaxing yoga poses, held for an extended time, using props and guided visualization and calm breathing techniques to release tension. The class is $20 per person. Pre-registration and ticket purchase is required. To purchase a ticket call 208-308-7802, email wellness@wildirisyoga.com, or message them on Facebook. Wild Iris is located at 455 Railroad Street in downtown Elko.
Vacation Bible School
ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church and Preschool will be host "Present!" Vacation Bible School with the Camp Perkins Team. The preschool takes place from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 – 28. The program is for children in preschool through sixth grade. Registration forms are available at www.stmarkelko.com under the VBS 2019 tab. People are encouraged to pre-register for 2019 to guarantee the child's spot and to help us plan for the best VBS possible. Simply fill out the registration form and drop it off at St. Mark Lutheran Church Monday - Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Forms may also be turned in on the first day of VBS camp. You will also be able to register your child each morning of the camp. VBS is free for all children.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 501 Railroad St. from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 10. Southwind will facilitate the event. Bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments and your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
Basque Festival and parade
ELKO -- The 56th Annual Basque Festival and Fourth of July Parade will be held at 11 a.m. July 6. Line up starts at 10 a.m. at the Crystal Theater. The parade will take the official Elko parade route starting at the Crystal Theater and ending at 11th St., where entries can take a left to exit or make their way back to the starting point. The deadline for entry is 7 p.m. June 27. There is no fee to enter and the parade will take place rain or shine. For more information please contact Sara Conner Cothrun at 738-3378 or email your name and phone number and times we can contact you to elkobasqueparade@outlook.com.
Call to Artists
ELKO -- Mayor Reese Keener and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board are seeking an artist to create the 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards. The artist will create five, mostly identical pieces of new, professional, artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor's Arts Awards on Nov. 6. Awards will be given in four categories: Arts Education, Arts Organization, Individual Artist and Service to the Arts. The fifth award will be on permanent display at Elko City Hall. Artists will contract with the City of Elko. Those who wish to be considered should submit no more than seven pages with artist bio or resume, photos of work, and ideas or sketches of vision for the award. Submission must be before 3 p.m. on July 1 at City Hall. For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko, 777-7210, or find the Elko Arts and Culture Board on Facebook.
Battle Born Organics tour
ELKO -- The Elko Garden Club invites everyone to join a tour of the thriving Battle Born Organics on July 13 in Pleasant Valley. The company features organically grown, non-GMO and heirloom vegetables. This will be an early morning tour. The time will be published at https://www.facebook.com/elkogardenclub/.
Call for music at Art in the Park
ELKO — Elko County Art Club is searching for entertainment for this year’s Art in the Park. The event will be held July 13 and 14. Contact Tess Senrud at SENRUDT90@gmail.com.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon from 6 – 8 p.m. July 17 to enjoy Southwind’s lively Americana, folk and Celtic music. The bar will be open and there is always room to dance.
Mike Beck Live at Western Folklife Center
ELKO – Contemporary cowboy singer and songwriter Mike Beck returns with a solo acoustic show from 7 – 9 p.m. July 18. Admission is $15 for non-members and $10 for Western Folklife Center members, seniors and students. Tickets are available at the gift shop or at the door the night of the event. Please pay by cash or check at the door.
Elko Senior Games
ELKO -- The 18th Annual Elko Senior Games are scheduled for July 24 to 28. The games are for anyone between the ages of 50 to 100. Competitors may participate in horseshoes, darts, basketball shoot, table tennis, tennis, billiards, bowling, swimming, river walk, bicycling, weightlifting, track and field events, pickleball, pistol shooting and, coming back this year, Novice HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training.) We are also adding a new event with indoor archery. Gold, silver and bronze medals are presented to competitors in incremented age groups of five (50-54, 55-59, 60-64, etc.) Pick up a registration form at The Terrace’s, GBC Athletic Center and Full Range Physical Therapy or on registration day, July 24, at the Terraces. The cost to participate is $15 plus $2 for each event prior to July 17. After July 17 the cost is $20 for registration and $2 for each event. For more information call Jenny at 801-671-7857 or visit www.elkoseniorolympics.com.
Register for Northern Nevada Youth Soccer
ELKO -- Registration for the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association for fall 2019 to spring 2020 is now open through August 1 online at www.nnysa.org. Boys and girls age 4 to 15 who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Mini-Kickers is also available for the little guys and gals born in 2016. The cost is $65 for each season and includes a uniform, referees for games, end of season awards, the end of season tournament and more. Payment plans are available. Fall season runs from August 26 to Oct. 19. Visit NNYSA.org for more information. You can also email info@nnysa.org or call 299-2752. Follow and like us on Facebook.
ASIST suicide prevention training
ELKO – Assist is offering a course from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. The class will be held at the Elko County School District Office in the Resource Library Room at 850 Elm St. Registration for the training is $65 per person and there is room for 30. There are continuing education units available for this training for those licensed by the Nevada Boards of Social Work/MFT/ADGC, Psychological/Pharmacy and EMS/Physical Therapy/POST. You will need to give your Nevada Board license number on the registration form in order to receive the credit. Please note that due to scheduling rooms and trainers, we are not able to offer refunds, so please be sure the dates work into your schedule before you register.
Western Folklife Center exhibition
ELKO – “Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry” is installed in the Wiegand Gallery and on Elko storefronts. This is a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry. The “I’ve Got Spur” exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection is displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
FRC offers private parent education sessions
ELKO -- The Family Resource Center offers free individualized parent education sessions to build parenting skills. There are eight different programs, including the age and stage of development for the children in the home. Curricula is developed for specific family situations such as co-parenting through divorce or separation, blended families or improving school performance. These evidence-based programs focus on the families’ strengths and provide tools and information designed to help parents better handle stress, positive interaction, discipline and helping the child to develop lifelong learning habits. For more information call 753-7352, or email parenting@elkofrc.org.
Free healthy teen program
ELKO -- Family Resource Center hosts free healthy teen programs each month at 331 7th St. These fun, lively, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. The program incorporates medically-accurate information along with crucial knowledge identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, independence, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others and reproductive health while building knowledge, skills and confidence. Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 gift card for Marshall’s or JCPenney after completing the program. Parents receive a free $15 gas card upon their children’s completion of the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register by completing a permission slip before class. For more information or to sign up, contact 753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO—Dancing happens every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. with a $5 dance lesson. Open dancing begins at 7 p.m. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
St. Mark Lutheran Preschool
ELKO – St. Mark Lutheran Preschool has openings for 2019 – 2020. Call 753-4750 between 8 a.m. and noon.
Summer of Silver program
ELKO -- The Northeastern Nevada Museum is collecting aluminum cans for a new interactive exhibit featuring Silver the bald eagle as part of the museum’s Summer of Silver program. Cans can be dropped off at three locations: the museum, 1515 Idaho Street; Spring Creek Association, 401 Fairway Boulevard; and the Elko Daily Free Press, 3720 Idaho Street. For more information call 738-3418.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO -- The Alzheimer’s Support Group in Elko will be postponed until further notice. In the meantime, please check out alternative resources like the Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Group Link, Telephone Support Groups or Online Forum. For more information about alternative support groups, please call the Alzheimer’s Association 24-hour Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit our website at www.alz.org/CRF.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group? Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world. For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 397-3562.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays. The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning. Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m.; cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship. Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens? Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Watercolor class
ELKO – Melanie Smith will be offering a watercolor class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elko County Art Gallery located at 407 Railroad St. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring your own. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Email ecacelko@gmail.com for details.
Tai chi in the park
ELKO – A free tai chi session will be held at 5:30 each Wednesday during the summer in Main City Park behind the museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.