Book Trackers event Feb. 16 at the Library
ELKO -- Elko County Library is hosting a family Book Trackers Event, as part of Library Lover’s Month, on from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16.
Families/individuals will participate in a scavenger hunt where they will follow clues while learning how to utilize the library. All participants will receive a free book. Other activities, including several crafts and games, will be available.
For more information contact the library at 738-3066.
Beef, Beer and Wine tasting
ELKO — The Elko Co. CattleWomen introduce the I Love Beef, Beer and Wine tasting and pairing event on 5:30-9 p.m., Feb. 23 at The Ogi Deli.
Tickets are $40 per person and include eight beef appetizers, beer and wine tasting brought to you by Breakthru Beverage with Shannon Dedora. All proceeds go to the Elko County CattleWomen to provide scholarships, Beef for Seniors and more. Tickets can be purchased at Ogi Deli, and seating is limited.
Fruit tree pruning workshop
ELKO -- The long-awaited Fruit Tree Pruning with Hal Barkdull and the Elko Garden Club begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 23.
Meet at intersection of Hwy 228 (south of Spring Creek), at 5-mile mark and Hilltop Drive. Four-wheel drive and ridesharing are recommended by coordinator Mary Dee Norris, who will meet participants there by the mailboxes to ensure everyone makes it up to 318 Wagon Trail Drive.
Bring shears and gloves if you want to try a pruning sample. Direct questions to the Elko Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Classic Film Club at the Library
ELKO -- Elko County Library’s new adult program series “Classic Film Club” continues on Feb. 25. The program will be offered on the last Monday of each month.
The movie will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Discussion before or after the film will be encouraged as time permits. The program is free, and all are welcome to attend.
Visit the library’s website at www.elkocountylibrary.org, or call Patrick Dunn at the library for film titles and other information, 738-3066.
Dr. Seuss story time at library
ELKO – Join the Elko County Library for a fun-filled Dr. Seuss story time from 10:30-11:30 on Feb. 26-28.
Story time is designed for preschoolers (ages 3-5). Besides normal story time activities of reading, singing/dancing, and doing a craft activity, the library will be having several Dr. Seuss activities.
This is a free event and no preregistration is required. For more information, call 738-3066.
ELKO -- Tweens! Books! Movies! All three are coming together at the Elko County Library for the Tween Book & Movie Club from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Tweens (ages 10-13) will watch the film “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and then enjoy a lively discussion about the film and the book by Jules Verne. Snacks will be served.
Tweens may pick up a copy of the book at the Library so they can read it before watching the film.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
World Day of Prayer is March 1
ELKO -- The First Presbyterian Church of Elko is hosting the World Day of Prayer this year at noon on March 1 at 1559 Sewell Drive.
The service is written by the women of Slovenia and led by Elko Presbyterian women. The service lasts a half-hour and will be followed by a quick luncheon in the Fellowship Hall to enable working people to come even if they have only an hour for lunch.
The World Day of Prayer began originally by women for women ... but everyone is welcome to come and learn about and pray for the women of Slovenia.
Please call the church at 738-3418 for more information.
Bingo Night for Wild Iris
ELKO -- Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness will host their annual Bingo fundraiser on March 1, from 6-9 p.m. in the Halleck Bar Gallery at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
This event assists with capital improvements and investments at the yoga studio that help to make Wild Iris an even better place to practice yoga and facilitate wellness in the community.
There will be a cash bar, snacks, raffles, lots of great prizes and fun for the whole family.
For more information visit www.WildIrisYoga.com, call 208-308-7802 or find Wild Iris on Facebook.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series on March 6 in the hospital classroom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The topic for March is “National Nutrition Month: Eat Right, Live Right, Feel Right.”
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge.
Those who are interested in learning more may call 775-748-2094.
‘Grow Your Own’ workshops
ELKO -- The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering Grow Your Own, Nevada! starting April 2 and running every Tuesday and Thursday through April 25, from 6-8 p.m. at 701 Walnut St.
These eight workshops are designed to help Nevadans who want to get on a path to more sustainable, local, healthy living by growing and preserving more of their own food. The workshops will provide gardeners and those interested in growing healthy foods with a “back-to-the-basics” guide to great harvests in Nevada.
Anyone interested can contact Candie at the UNCE-Elko Office, 775-738-7291.
Charter school accepting applications
ELKO — Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, Elko’s free public charter school, is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year.
EIAA serves grades kindergarten through eighth.
Open Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year will close March 15. During the week of March 18-22 the school will hold a lottery to place students in classrooms and on the waiting list.
Applications can be filled out at the school located at 1031 Railroad St. Suite 107. All applications submitted during open enrollment remain eligible for lottery the entire school year of that application period.
Siblings of current EIAA students are given preference before the lottery system is used. Every child without a current sibling, who has submitted a completed enrollment packet, will have an equal opportunity to be drawn for the spot. In the event that there is a vacancy any student who applies will be enrolled upon completion of the application process.
To learn more about the school, stop by or call 738-3422.
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world.
For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 775-397-3562.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer's or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO -- Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
