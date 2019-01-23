Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Tween Book & Movie Club to meet
ELKO — Tweens! Books! Movies! All three are coming together at the Elko County Library for the Tween Book & Movie Club on from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
For the January meeting, tweens (ages 10-13) will watch the film “Jumanji” and then enjoy a lively discussion about the film and the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Snacks will be served.
Tweens may pick up a copy of the book at the Library so they can read it before watching the film.
Cowboy Poetry Story Time at the Library
ELKO – Join the Elko County Library for Cowboy Poetry Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30.
This year the Library features Sid Marty, a cowboy poet from Alberta. The program is free and is designed for preschoolers accompanied by an adult, however, all ages are welcome.
For more information, call 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Toddler Time at the library
ELKO – The Elko County Library is offering a Toddler Time on the first Saturday of each month. Join them on Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. for a program designed for babies and toddlers through 2 years of age.
Adults will interact with their toddler by singing songs, playing, and reading. This is a free program and no registration is required.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Charter school accepting applications
ELKO — Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, Elko’s free public charter school, is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year.
EIAA serves grades kindergarten through eighth.
Open Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year will open Feb. 1 and close March 15. During the week of March 18-22 the school will hold a lottery to place students in classrooms and on the waiting list.
Applications can be filled out at the school located at 1031 Railroad St. Suite 107. All applications submitted during open enrollment remain eligible for lottery the entire school year of that application period.
Siblings of current EIAA students are given preference before the lottery system is used. Every child without a current sibling, who has submitted a completed enrollment packet, will have an equal opportunity to be drawn for the spot. In the event that there is a vacancy any student who applies will be enrolled upon completion of the application process.
To learn more about the school, stop by or call 738-3422.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series on Feb. 6, in the hospital classroom from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The topic for February is “American Heart Month: Keeping Your Ticker Tip-Top.”
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 775-748-2094.
February Library Book Club selection
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss “Merle’s Door: Lessons from a Freethinking Dog” by Ted Kerasote, on Feb. 11.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Bingo Night for Wild Iris
ELKO — Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness will host their annual Bingo fundraiser on March 1, from 6-9 p.m. in the Halleck Bar Gallery at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
This event assists with capital improvements and investments at the yoga studio that help to make Wild Iris an even better place to practice yoga and facilitate wellness in the community.
There will be a cash bar, snacks, raffles, lots of great prizes and fun for the whole family.
For more information visit www.WildIrisYoga.com, call 208-308-7802 or find Wild Iris on Facebook.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
Heart and Shield: Family violence prevention
ELKO — The Heart and Shield program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience.Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.
This nine-week education program includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities build skills, such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management.
This free program begins in February. A program orientation will be held on Feb. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St. To sign-up call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
