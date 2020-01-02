What's Happening Around Elko

‘Beauty and the Beast’ auditions
ELKO -- Overland Stage Theater company will be holding auditions for its production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and 9 at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
High School students freshman or older are welcome to try out. Those interested should be prepared to sing no more than 60 seconds of a Broadway-style song with a performance track. Acapella auditions will not be accepted.
RPEN chapter meeting
ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Terrace Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.
The guest speaker will be representing Nevada Cooperative Extension Services to discuss radon testing. All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend.
For more information contact president Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Family violence prevention program
ELKO -- The Heart and Shield program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth -18 may be eligible to participate.
This nine-week education program includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities build skills, such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management.
This free program begins in February. A program demonstration for interested families will be held Feb. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St. To R.S.V.P. call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.