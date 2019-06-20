Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Beer festival
ELKO — The ninth annual Elko Beer Festival will be held at 6 p.m. June 21 behind the Sherman Station at 1405 Idaho St. There will be more than 70 beer samples to experience, along with four draft trailers, food from Las Brisas and live music from High Jacked.
Tickets are $25 and include a collectible beer glass, beer sampling and dinner. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce. Tournaments cost extra. Call 738-7135 for more information.
The Longest Day
ELKO – Join Highland Village Retirement Community on June 21, the summer solstice, to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.
The event will be held at noon in the front parking lot at 2850 Ruby Vista Drive. There will be a free barbecue and many fundraising opportunities. Call 753-5500 for more details.
Yoga and... Summer Solstice
ELKO — Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness’s next “Yoga and...” event will be on summer solstice and International Yoga Day. The event will take place at 6 p.m. June 21. It will feature restorative yoga with Elisa Liebelt accompanied by live music with Jeff Mattern at Ogi Deli after yoga.
Restorative yoga includes the most deeply relaxing yoga poses, held for an extended time, using props and guided visualization and calm breathing techniques to release tension.
The class is $20 per person. Pre-registration and ticket purchase is required. To purchase a ticket call 208-308-7802, email wellness@wildirisyoga.com, or message them on Facebook. Wild Iris is located at 455 Railroad St. in downtown Elko.
Elko Yard Tour
ELKO — This year’s tour will feature something for everyone. There are flat yards, slopes, a noise-abating tree belt, evolving yards where children’s play areas grow up, a forest glen and edibles as companions in perennial gardens.
The tour will take place from 8 a.m. to noon June 22. Meet at the Angel Park parking lot for a map and ride sharing. Look for more information at http://elkogardenclub.us, and at Facebook/elkogardenclub/community. For more information call Irma Jo at 385-8049 or Krys Munzing at 778-6438.
Sno Bowl volunteer days
ELKO — The SnoBowl Foundation and Elko Velo are hosting the rescheduled National Trails Day build and grand opening on June 22. They will start building at 8 a.m., with a post-build lunch by Elko Velo.
“Most of the system is open right now to bikes and hikers, so come on up and enjoy what you helped us put in place,” said organizer Sue Kennedy.
Town hall event for hearing imp aired
ELKO — The Nevada Commission for Persons who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Speech Impaired and its partners are pleased to host an Elko town hall event from 4-6 p.m. June 27 at the Family Resource Center, 331 Seventh St.
The purpose of the event is for introductions and to hear from the community. The event is open to all individuals and their families who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired. RSVP is not required, but appreciated, by emailing nvdeafcommission@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School
ELKO — St. Mark Lutheran Church and Preschool will be host “Present!” Vacation Bible School with the Camp Perkins Team. The preschool takes place from 9 a.m. to noon June 24-28. The program is for children in preschool through sixth grade. Registration forms are available at www.stmarkelko.com under the VBS 2019 tab. People are encouraged to pre-register for 2019 to guarantee the child’s spot and to help us plan for the best VBS possible. Simply fill out the registration form and drop it off at St. Mark Lutheran Church Monday—Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Forms may also be turned in on the first day of VBS camp. You will also be able to register your child each morning of the camp. VBS is free for all children.
Knights of Columbus Auxiliary garage sale
ELKO — The Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary will be holding their first community garage sale at 8 a.m. June 29 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Donations of clean items in good condition and working order will be gladly accepted. Vendors or individuals who would like to have a booth are welcome to participate. Outdoor spaces will be available for $25 and indoor spaces will be available for $40. Indoor spaces include electricity, one table and two chairs.
For more information call Jody at 934-0729 or Carol at 340-8499.
