Free healthy teen program for ages 10-19
ELKO — Family Resource Center hosts free Healthy Teen programs each month at 331 Seventh St.
These fun, lively, evidence-based, age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. The program incorporates medically-accurate information along with crucial knowledge identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youths learn about puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, independence, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others, and reproductive health while building knowledge, skills and confidence.
Youths receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 gift card for Marshall’s or JCPenney after completing the program. Parents receive a free $15 gas card upon their child(ren)’s completion of the program.
For more information or to sign up, contact 775-753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.
Garden Club presentation
ELKO — Downsizing the Garden is the presentation at the Elko Garden Club on April 5.
The group invites everyone to join them at noon in the Elko County Library meeting room, 720 Court St., for this program by Darby Harmening.
There will be a brief business meeting before the program.
Toddler Time at the library
ELKO — The Elko County Library is offering a Toddler Time on the first Saturday of each month. Join them on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. for a program designed for babies and toddlers through 2 years of age.
Adults will interact with their toddler by singing songs, playing, and reading. This is a free program and no registration is required.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series on April 6, at Albertsons from 9-10 a.m.
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge.
The topic for April is “Smart Shopping.” Meet a NNRH dietitian at Albertsons (2582 Idaho St.) and learn ways to shop for healthy food without spending too much time or money.
Please RSVP by April 3 at 775-748-2094. Space is limited.
Civil Air Patrol hosts FAA Safety Forum
WINNEMUCCA — Civil Air Patrol’s Humboldt County Composite Squadron will host the Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team (FAAST) for a safety forum on April 10, from 6-8 p.m., at the Winnemucca Municipal Airport.
The FAAST will present, “What Keeps Us Safe in General Aviation.” All current pilots, student pilots, spouses, former pilots, and any other interested parties are invited to attend. For those holding current pilot certificates, WINGS program credits are available for this event. This forum is offered as a public service of the Civil Air Patrol and the FAA.
For more information on the FAA WINGS program, visit: https://www.faasafety.gov/. The FAAST mission is to improve the Nation’s aviation accident rate by conveying safety principles and practices through training, outreach, and education; while establishing partnerships and encouraging the continual growth of a positive safety culture within the aviation community.
Information will also be available on how being a Civil Air Patrol member can improve pilot skills as well as serving the local community and nation.
Library Book Club selection for April
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “Delicious!” by Ruth Reichl on April 15.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Holocaust Book Club to meet
ELKO — The Holocaust Book Club will be starting back up at the Elko County Library. The first book club meeting for the year will be April 11 from 4:30-5:30 p.m in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.
The book that will be discussed is “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter. The library has a limited supply of books available. Participants can stop by the front desk and check out a book.
For additional information, call 738-3066.
Knights of Columbus dinner April 13
ELKO — The local chapter Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary invite everyone to their annual all-you-can-eat Rib and Shrimp Dinner with silent auction from 6-9 p.m. April 13 at Matter Dei Hall, 990 Highland Drive.
Dinner tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets are on sale at the Parish Office.
All proceeds benefit local Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary projects and charities.
Easter services at Calvary Baptist
ELKO — Everyone is invited to join Calvary Baptist Church during this Easter season in celebration of Jesus Christ’s magnificent and glorious resurrection and His triumph over sin and death.
The following services and events are at the church located at the corner of Fifth and Walnut streets in Elko, unless otherwise noted:
Palm Sunday Service (special presentation of The Messiah in the Passover, presented by Chosen People Ministries) on April 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Good Friday Service and the Lord’s Supper on April 19 at 6 p.m.
Easter Gospel Celebration on April 20 from 1-3 p.m. at Southside Elementary.
Easter Sunrise Service on April 21 at 5:45 a.m. at Elko Summit (watch for the signs on the Summit).
Easter Worship Service on April 21 at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call the church office at 738-6840.
2019 Sage-grouse Experience
ELKO —On April 20, people will have a chance to view sage-grouse strutting on a lek. The group will leave Elko at 4:30 a.m. for Ruby Valley. After the lek viewing, the group will return to the Elko Basque Club for a brunch, presentations and hands-on activities concerning the bird.
This free event includes an event souvenir. Reserve a spot by April 15. Email sage@nnsg.org to register. Children 12 and older are welcome with an accompanying adult.
For more information, go to Facebook at sage grouse experience or call 775-385-8870.
Cinco de Mayo Parade, Festivities
ELKO — The 19th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festivities will be held on May 4. The parade will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko and the festivities will start at noon at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
There will be music, coleadero, Mexican food, ballet folkloric performances, face painting, photo booth, various vendors, bounce houses and more.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and non-food vendors. Club Mexicano will accept applications up until April 26. For a vendor application or parade entry application email nanci_29@yahoo.com or contact Nancy at 385-4327 or Ben Cortez at 340-6043.
Lamoille Country Fair accepting vendors
LAMOILLE — The 44th annual Lamoille Country Fair will be June 30 in Lamoille. Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and handcrafted booths. The club will accept applications until June 1 or until full.
This event is the major fundraiser for LWC. Community donations, Spring Creek High School scholarship and Great Basin scholarship benefit from the fair’s proceeds.
For an application visit www.lamoillewomensclub.org. Vendors may also contact Pam Osmonson at 775-397-2214 or Charlene Mitchel at 775-374-0315.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world.
For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 775-397-3562.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Spring Book Fair begins April 8
ELKO — The Elko County Library is hosting its annual Spring Scholastic Book Fair from April 8-20. With a great selection of books for all ages and interests, the Book Fair is a perfect opportunity to stock up on books for our summer reading program and your family vacations.
Proceeds from the Fair go toward craft and program supplies and for some of the library’s special events, such as the Spring Eggstravaganza and Halloween Carnival.
Those unable to attend in person can shop the Fair at http://bookfairs.scholastic.com/homepage/elkocountylibrarysystem.
