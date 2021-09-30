What's Happening Around Elko

Garden Club talk on carnivorous plants
ELKO – The Elko Garden Club is offering a lecture called “An Introduction to Carnivorous Plants: Going Beyond the Venus Flytrap” during their October meeting.
The club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the senior center, Terrace at Ruby View. Learn about beautifully strange plants that are not fly-traps but do eat insects. The presenter will have several carnivorous plants on display, including Pinguiculas, Nepenthes, Drosera and Heliamorpha.
Guided gallery tour at Folklife Center
ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will present a free guided tour of their exhibit “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 2.
Jo Mora Trust curator Peter Hiller, collector Joss Grandeau and historian Griff Durham will be present. Hiller will also be signing copies of his book, “The Life and Times of Jo Mora: Iconic Artist of the American West.”
Singer-songwriter to perform at WFC
ELKO - Western Americana singer-songwriter Mike Beck will perform an acoustic solo show in the G Three Bar Theater at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. The Pioneer Saloon will open at 6:30 pm, serving the last batch of Ruby Mountain Brewery’s Buckaroo Brew. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members, seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12- years-old.
Bostocks to perform free concert
ELKO – Greg and Glenda Bostock of “Blastoff Music Ministries” will perform a free concert at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Elko Assembly of God, 700 Front St.
For more information, call 738-5605 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.
Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders
ELKO -- Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the G Three Bar Theater. Spike Coggins will open the show. The Pioneer Saloon opens at 6:30 pm.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members, seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12 years old.
Southwind performance
ELKO –The local group Southwind will play at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Western Folklife Center in the Pioneer Saloon. Enjoy Celtic, Western and contemporary music. The group will also throw in some scary songs this month to promote the Halloween spirit.
Horizon Hospice offers bereavement support
ELKO – Group support sessions are returning after the summer break at Horizon Center. The group welcomes anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. They have support groups for children ages three to 18 and their parents or caregivers. The sessions are free to the public.
Meetings are at 6 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413. Dates include Sept. 21; Oct. 5 and 19; Nov. 2 and 16; Dec. 7; Jan. 4 and 18; Feb. 1 and 15; March 1 and 15; April 19; and May 3 and 17. Participants can join a group at any time.
For more information call 778-0612 or visit www.horizonhospiceelkonv.org.
Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.
If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.
Celebrate recovery and find freedom
ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.
A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.
Call 738-6714 for more information.
Medicare providers in Elko
ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.
It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.
The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.
FRC hosts free teen programs
ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.
These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.
Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.
The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.