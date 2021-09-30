What's Happening Around Elko

Bostocks to perform free concert

ELKO – Greg and Glenda Bostock of “Blastoff Music Ministries” will perform a free concert at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Elko Assembly of God, 700 Front St.

For more information, call 738-5605 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.

Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders

ELKO -- Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the G Three Bar Theater. Spike Coggins will open the show. The Pioneer Saloon opens at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members, seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12 years old.

Southwind performance

ELKO –The local group Southwind will play at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Western Folklife Center in the Pioneer Saloon. Enjoy Celtic, Western and contemporary music. The group will also throw in some scary songs this month to promote the Halloween spirit.

Horizon Hospice offers bereavement support

