What's Happening Around Elko

Annual Bowhunter Classic
ELKO -- The Elko Archery Club presents the 33rd Annual Bowhunter Classic June 6 and 7. This year the “Classic” will again be at the Spring Creek Shooting Range. All ages are welcome. There are prizes for the winners in different divisions plus participation medals for the young ones.
For hotel information, directions, registration, prices and other details, visit www.elkoarchery.com or email elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com.
