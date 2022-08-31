What's Happening Around Elko

County Fair parade Friday at 11 a.m.

ELKO – The Elko County Fair Parade begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Individual and groups can pick up their entry number and map at Sixth and Commercial streets any time after 9 a.m. Formation begins at 10 a.m.

Free class on Medicare

ELKO -- Learn the basics of Medicare on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Terraces Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The instructors are Sonia Ruiz, MAP Assistant Director, Ashley Drake and Jessica Romero, Certified MAP Counselors, with Access to Healthcare Network. The free evening talk is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.

The presentation will be followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, enrollment procedures, Parts A, B and D coverage, premiums and deductibles, finding providers who accept Medicare, medication coverage, and the Extra Help program.

The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.

Dutch Oven Cook Off

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School’s 14th annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off is scheduled Sept. 10 at Vesco Park in Winnemucca.

The fundraiser supports outdoor education across the state.

Cooks and tasters are wanted for the event, which opens to the public at noon. For information or to sign up to cook, visit www.NevadaOutdoorSchool.org or call 775-623-5656.

Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf

ELKO – The 23rd annual Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled Sept. 10 at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

Wilkinson, founder of Elko Tool & Fastener Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. The fundraiser in his honor will benefit Friends 4 Life and Shop with a Cop again this year.

Cost of the tournament is $65 but does not include Spring Creek Golf Course tournament green fees or cart rentals. Special tournament Spring Creek green fee and cart fee is $ 35.00 per player.

Organizers are also seeking sponsors to help offset the cost of this tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Prize donations are also welcomed to keep this event a community success.

Call Bob (934-1224), Gail (934-6893) or Elko Tool & Fastener (738-2288) to RSVP or send your entry fees to Don Wilkinson Memorial c/o ETF, 3716-B Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801.

Community Concert schedule announced

ELKO – Five performances are slated for the upcoming Elko Community Concert Association series beginning in September.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performance Arts theater, 1297 College Ave.

World-class soloists Ilya Yakushev and Thomas Mesa will bring an international flair to the theater on Sept. 15. Sultans of String will perform on Oct. 25, Vinyl Radio on Jan. 21, Unchained Melodies: Jason “Floyd” Coleman on March 18, and Hi Tide on April 1.

Admission to all five concerts is by season subscription, $55 for adults and $10 for students through high school.

For information call 775-738-9258 or visit elkocommunityconcerts.com.

Financial course at Living Stones

ELKO -- Living Stones Church is inviting the community to a financial learning experience with author/speaker Joe Sangl, CEO of Injoy Financial. This is a free interest meeting for his six-week financial freedom course “I once was broke, now I’m not!”

The event is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Living Stones Church. To join, text the word FREEDOM to 775-312-8887.

Car audio competition downtown

ELKO – DC Auto will host the first annual Elko Bass Waves Car Audio Competition Sept. 24 in the Stockmen’s dirt parking lot between Fourth and Fifth streets.

“A lot of big bass heads from out of town will be joining us,” said organizers. Everyone in the community is invited to “experience some of the loudest vehicles around the United States.”

Competitive classes range from entry level to extreme. For information on how to enter, stop by DC Auto at 460 W. Silver St., Suite 107, by Sept. 23. The business stocks amplifiers, cable, fuses and more accessories for the car audio enthusiast.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.